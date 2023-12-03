Mary Beth's Forecast - Rainy Night with Storms for Some

SEVERE T-STORM WARNING TIL 5:45PM: EASTERN WYOMING AND NORTHERN ALLEGANY COUNTIES. HAIL AND DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 60MPH ARE POSSIBLE.

An area of low pressure will produce periods of rain this evening with a few embedded thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail. Temps tonight will hover in the 40s and drop into the upper 30s tonight with plain rain. Colder air will filter into the region tomorrow with a few rain/snow showers developing on Monday and Monday night. No significant accumulations are expected with only a trace to 2" of accumulation in spots especially south and east of Buffalo.

SUNDAY

NIGHT: Periods of rain, thunder. Chilly breeze. upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Few showers. upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Spot rain/snow. near 40

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. near 30

AFTERNOON: few rain/snow showers. upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: mainly cloudy. upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Few Snow Showers. mid 30s.