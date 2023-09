Mary Beth's Forecast: Not as Chilly Tonight. Cloudier Finish to Weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure delivering a beautiful September Saturday in WNY. A cold front approaching from the west will increase clouds later tonight and tomorrow. Most of the showers will hold off until after 6pm with only a stray afternoon shower possible. Shower chances will linger into Monday with drier weather arriving Tuesday. Warmer weather will push in by Thursday with highs close to 80F.

SATURDAY

AFTERNOON: Sunny. Low 70s.

EVENING: Partly cloudy. Mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Increasing clouds. near 60

AFTERNOON: Mainly cloudy. Mostly evening showers. Low 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Few Showers mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered Showers. near 70

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. Low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sunny. Mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny. Warmer. Mid 70s.