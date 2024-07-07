Mary Beth's Forecast: Nice Night Ahead; Beautiful Start to Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a beautiful finish to the holiday weekend with high pressure in control. Look for starlit skies tonight and staying mild with lows in the low 60s. Turning hot tomorrow with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. Humidity picks up for the rest of the week with partly sunny skies and a slight chance of a late day shower on Tuesday and highs in the upper 80s. The remnants of Hurricane Beryl will overspread WNY with heavy rain and t-storms Wednesday into Thursday prompting flooding concerns. Rain ends on Friday with sunshine into next weekend. But it will stay hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s Friday through next Sunday.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Clear and mild. Mid 60s

MONDAY

MORNING: Sunny and mild. Mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, Hot, Upper 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, muggy. upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Clouds Increase. Humid Upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Heavy Rain, Muggy; Upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Heavy Rain, T-Storms Near 80

THURSDAY

MORNING: Heavy Rain, Muggy. Upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered T-Storms. Near 80.

