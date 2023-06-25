Mary Beth's Forecast: More Rain, Heavy Downpours for the Start of the Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm, humid (tropical at times) air mass will help fuel more hit or miss showers and t-storms as we head into the start of the week. This evening, any storms will pop up inland, away from the lakes. Later tonight, all of WNY could see a few showers and t-storms with locally heavy downpours. Rain chances continue tomorrow and into Tuesday with high humidity. Rainfall coverage will be uneven, with some areas seeing copious amounts of rain, while other locales see lesser amounts. Nevertheless, it will help lower the rainfall deficit in WNY. More refreshing air returns on Wednesday with showers ending, and cooler highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY
EVENING: Spot showers inland, becoming more widespread late. Warm & Muggy. Low: near 70
MONDAY
MORNING: Few showers. Humid. upper 60s
AFTERNOON: Locally heavy downpours. near 80
TUESDAY
MORNING: Few showers. Humid. low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Hit or miss t-showers. mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Turning less humid. upper 50s
AFTERNOON: Showers Ending, cooler. Low 70s
THURSDAY
MORNING: Sunny near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, pleasant. Mid 70s.