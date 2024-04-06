Mary Beth's Forecast: Milder Weather on the Way; Sunny Finish to the Weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Skies becoming partly cloudy tonight with chilly lows in the mid 30s. Sunshine and mild temps in the mid 50s. expected on Sunday. Eclipse Day will be a warmer one, but as far as sky conditions are concerned, there are several indications that we will at least have some mid and high level cloud cover at the time of totality as a warm front approaches WNY. However, a strong ridge of high pressure may help squish some of the clouds and keep the rain away. This means decent, but not perfect viewing conditions. Right now it's looking partly sunny with highs near 60. During totality the temperatures will drop between 3-5 degrees. There is a slight chance of a stray shower near the PA border. Stay tuned as we fine tune the hour-by-hour cloud cover forecast through the weekend.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Partly cloudy, Mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sun & Clouds, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, Mid 50s

MONDAY

MORNING: Some clouds, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Partial sun, Stray shower south. mild, 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Some clouds, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds, few scattered showers late. near 70

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Some clouds, few showers upper 40s

AFTERNOON: Few showers. upper 60s.