Mary Beth's Forecast: Milder air continues to push into WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a quiet finish to Valentine's Day with clearing skies. Temperatures Saturday night will drop into the low to mid 20s with light winds. More mild weather will continue in WNY Sunday and into the middle of the week with highs temperatures near 40. Unsettled weather arrives midweek with a wintry mix of rain, snow and possibly even freezing rain at times.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

ASH WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Wintry mix, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Periods of rain, upper 30s.