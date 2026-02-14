Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
Weather

Actions

Mary Beth's Forecast: Milder air continues to push into WNY.

Messy weather arrives mid-week with rain, snow and a wintry mix possible.
7 Weather 6pm 2_14
7 Weather 6pm 2_14
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a quiet finish to Valentine's Day with clearing skies. Temperatures Saturday night will drop into the low to mid 20s with light winds. More mild weather will continue in WNY Sunday and into the middle of the week with highs temperatures near 40. Unsettled weather arrives midweek with a wintry mix of rain, snow and possibly even freezing rain at times.

SATURDAY
EVENING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

ASH WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Wintry mix, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Periods of rain, upper 30s.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App