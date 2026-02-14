Mary Beth's Forecast: Milder air continues to push into WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a quiet finish to Valentine's Day with clearing skies. Temperatures Saturday night will drop into the low to mid 20s with light winds. More mild weather will continue in WNY Sunday and into the middle of the week with highs temperatures near 40. Unsettled weather arrives midweek with a wintry mix of rain, snow and possibly even freezing rain at times.
SATURDAY
EVENING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 40.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.
ASH WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Wintry mix, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Periods of rain, upper 30s.