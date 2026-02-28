Mary Beth's Forecast: March Opens with a return of Winter Chills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — February closes with falling temperatures tonight. A weak wave of low pressure will produce mainly light snow showers especially toward midnight and into the overnight. Expect a dusting to an inch of accumulation that will end before dawn on Sunday. Expect overnight lows in the upper teens. Skies will become partly sunny Sunday with colder highs in the low 20s. Sunshine returns Monday with tops temps in the upper 20s. A warmer, and wetter weather pattern will evolve midweek into next weekend with rain and highs in the 50s by Friday and Saturday. A reminder that Daylight Saving Time starts next weekend.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Light snow overnight, upper teens

SUNDAY

MORNING: Clouds, upper teens

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, Low 20s

MONDAY

MORNING: Sunny, cold. Near 10

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 20s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Clouds increase, mid 20s

AFTERNOON: Rain/Snow Mix, near 40

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly Sunny, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Rain approaches late, mid 40s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain, upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Rain, upper 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain, low 40s

AFTERNOON: Rain, near 50

