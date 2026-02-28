Mary Beth's Forecast: March Opens with a return of Winter Chills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — February closes with falling temperatures tonight. A weak wave of low pressure will produce mainly light snow showers especially toward midnight and into the overnight. Expect a dusting to an inch of accumulation that will end before dawn on Sunday. Expect overnight lows in the upper teens. Skies will become partly sunny Sunday with colder highs in the low 20s. Sunshine returns Monday with tops temps in the upper 20s. A warmer, and wetter weather pattern will evolve midweek into next weekend with rain and highs in the 50s by Friday and Saturday. A reminder that Daylight Saving Time starts next weekend.
SATURDAY
EVENING: Light snow overnight, upper teens
SUNDAY
MORNING: Clouds, upper teens
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, Low 20s
MONDAY
MORNING: Sunny, cold. Near 10
AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 20s
TUESDAY
MORNING: Clouds increase, mid 20s
AFTERNOON: Rain/Snow Mix, near 40
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly Sunny, mid 40s
AFTERNOON: Rain approaches late, mid 40s
THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain, upper 30s
AFTERNOON: Rain, upper 40s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain, low 40s
AFTERNOON: Rain, near 50