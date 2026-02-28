Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mary Beth's Forecast: March Opens with a return of Winter Chills

A cold start to the new month on Sunday, but warm and wet weather will take over this coming week
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — February closes with falling temperatures tonight. A weak wave of low pressure will produce mainly light snow showers especially toward midnight and into the overnight. Expect a dusting to an inch of accumulation that will end before dawn on Sunday. Expect overnight lows in the upper teens. Skies will become partly sunny Sunday with colder highs in the low 20s. Sunshine returns Monday with tops temps in the upper 20s. A warmer, and wetter weather pattern will evolve midweek into next weekend with rain and highs in the 50s by Friday and Saturday. A reminder that Daylight Saving Time starts next weekend.

SATURDAY
EVENING: Light snow overnight, upper teens

SUNDAY
MORNING: Clouds, upper teens
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, Low 20s

MONDAY
MORNING: Sunny, cold. Near 10
AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 20s

TUESDAY
MORNING: Clouds increase, mid 20s
AFTERNOON: Rain/Snow Mix, near 40

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly Sunny, mid 40s
AFTERNOON: Rain approaches late, mid 40s

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain, upper 30s
AFTERNOON: Rain, upper 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain, low 40s
AFTERNOON: Rain, near 50

