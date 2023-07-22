Mary Beth's Forecast: Ideal Summer Weather to Finish out the Weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure moving into the Ohio Valley will deliver more dry weather as we close out the weekend tomorrow on Sunday. Tonight will feature fair skies with patchy valley fog and lows in the low 60s with light winds. Mostly sunny, a bit more humid tomorrow and warmer with highs in the low 80s. A cold front crossing the Great Lakes for the first half of the week will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms back to the area starting Monday afternoon. No widespread rain is expected at this time, but it will turn hot by the middle of the week with highs near 90 by Thursday.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Fair skies. Patchy Fog. mid 60s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Areas of fog. Partly sunny. upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Sunny, warmer. Low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds. Isolated T-Shower. Mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny.

AFTERNOON: Stray T-Shower. Mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly Sunny

AFTERNOON: Stray T-Shower. Mid 80s

