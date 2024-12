Mary Beth's Forecast: High Wind WATCH posted for parts of WNY Sunday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A High Wind WATCH has been posted from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4 p.m. for Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Genesee and Orleans counties. Wind gusts to 60mph could produce downed trees and powerlines, leading to scattered power outages. Travel may be difficult for high-profile vehicles.

SATURDAY

AFTERNOON: Isolated showers. Mild. Mid 50s

EVENING: Clouds thicken. Mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Occasional rain. Mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Periods of rain. Upper 50s

MONDAY

MORNING: Few showers. Near 40

AFTERNOON: Rain showers and snow showers on hills. Upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers. Lower 40s.