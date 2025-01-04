Mary Beth's Forecast: Frigid wind chills with areas of lake effect snow

Lake Effect Snow Warning through 6pm Sunday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

Winter Weather Advisory until 6pm Sunday for Orleans County.

Winter Weather Advisory through 6pm Sunday for Allegany County.

Winter Weather Advisory through 1pm Sunday for McKean county, PA.

Bundle up this weekend, and be sure to wear a hat and gloves, as gusty west winds from 35-45mph will produce wind chills in the teens and single digits. Areas of lake effect snow will continue tonight and early tomorrow north and south of Buffalo with 2-4" additional across ski country and the southern tier, 3-6" across Orleans county, and 1"-4" across Allegany and McKean county, PA. Gusty west winds to 45mph will produce blowing and drifting snow, limiting visibility on snow-covered roads. This colder weather pattern will continue into next week, but no major lake snow events are expected thus far.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Windy, lake snow,N & S. low 20s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Brisk, Lake snow N & S. upper teens

AFTERNOON: Lake snow ends. Breezy. Mid 20s

MONDAY

MORNING: Cold. Partly sunny. Upper teens

AFTERNOON: Few flurries. Mid 20s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cold. Partly sunny. mid teens

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. low 20s

