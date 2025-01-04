Mary Beth's Forecast: Frigid wind chills with areas of lake effect snow

Lake Effect Snow Warning through 6pm Sunday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.
Winter Weather Advisory until 6pm Sunday for Orleans County.
Winter Weather Advisory through 6pm Sunday for Allegany County.
Winter Weather Advisory through 1pm Sunday for McKean county, PA.
Bundle up this weekend, and be sure to wear a hat and gloves, as gusty west winds from 35-45mph will produce wind chills in the teens and single digits. Areas of lake effect snow will continue tonight and early tomorrow north and south of Buffalo with 2-4" additional across ski country and the southern tier, 3-6" across Orleans county, and 1"-4" across Allegany and McKean county, PA. Gusty west winds to 45mph will produce blowing and drifting snow, limiting visibility on snow-covered roads. This colder weather pattern will continue into next week, but no major lake snow events are expected thus far.
SATURDAY
EVENING: Windy, lake snow,N & S. low 20s
SUNDAY
MORNING: Brisk, Lake snow N & S. upper teens
AFTERNOON: Lake snow ends. Breezy. Mid 20s
MONDAY
MORNING: Cold. Partly sunny. Upper teens
AFTERNOON: Few flurries. Mid 20s
TUESDAY
MORNING: Cold. Partly sunny. mid teens
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. low 20s