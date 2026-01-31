Mary Beth's Forecast: Frigid Weekend Continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This frigid airmass will remain in place through Sunday. Be sure to dress in layers if heading outside. Lingering minor lake snow showers will continue into tomorrow with an inch or less of accumulation in spots. Temperatures will slowly rebound into the 20s next week, but still running far below normal. Another polar plunge will arrive late Friday night into next weekend. So far, no relief is in sight for this very cold wintry weather pattern.

SATURDAY

NIGHT: Cold, Lake flakes. 7F

SUNDAY

MORNING: Frigid, few flurries. 8

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, teens

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny 9

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny 20F

