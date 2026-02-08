Mary Beth's Forecast: Frigid Finish to Weekend

Winter Weather Advisory until 1am Sunday for No. Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming counties . A trace to 2" inches of snow with blowing snow expected that could significantly reduce visibility.
Extreme Cold Warning through 10am Sunday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. Wind chills down to -25 degrees.
Extreme Cold Advisory through 10am Sunday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. Wind chills down to -20 degrees.
SATURDAY:
EVENING: Few snow showers. near 0
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 0.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 10.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Snow Showers, Near 20.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Snow Showers, 15.
AFTERNOON: Snow Showers. Near 30