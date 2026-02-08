Mary Beth's Forecast: Frigid Finish to Weekend

Winter Weather Advisory until 1am Sunday for No. Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming counties . A trace to 2" inches of snow with blowing snow expected that could significantly reduce visibility.

Extreme Cold Warning through 10am Sunday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. Wind chills down to -25 degrees.

Extreme Cold Advisory through 10am Sunday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. Wind chills down to -20 degrees.

SATURDAY:

EVENING: Few snow showers. near 0

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 10.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow Showers, Near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow Showers, 15.

AFTERNOON: Snow Showers. Near 30

