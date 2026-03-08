Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mary Beth's Forecast: Cooler, Breezy Sunday; Warmer start to the Week Tomorrow

Clouds will give way to partly sunny skies today with cool highs in the upper 40s and low 50s along with gusty winds to 35mph, but more sunshine and the 60s are heading our way tomorrow!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will give way to partly sunny skies today with cool highs in the upper 40s and low 50s along with gusty winds to 35mph, but more sunshine and the 60s are heading our way tomorrow! Mild air continues into midweek with showers developing Tuesday afternoon and highs in the low 60s. Periods of rain, heavy at times on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. Winter weather returns toward the end of the week with high temperatures slipping into the 30s and 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, breezy, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers develop, near 60.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Rain, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Rain , near 60.

