Mary Beth's Forecast: Cold Saturday Night with Areas of Lake Snow

Winter Weather ADVISORY til 7am Sunday for Chautauqua county:

4"-8" of lake effect snow possible for the Chautauqua Ridge with 2"-4" amounts possible elsewhere. Travel may turn slippery

A cold night is in store for WNY with a NW flow of air producing lake effect snow in some areas. Expect 1"-2" of accumulation in spots with higher amounts along the Chautauqua Ridge where a Winter Weather Advisory is posted. Temps will drop to near 10F overnight. A drier airmass arrives tomorrow with lake snow ending. Partly sunny skies return with a few scattered flurries possible into the evening hours. If you're heading to the Bills game, expect partly sunny skies for afternoon tailgating with temps in the in the low to mid 20s and NW winds 10-15mph. At gametime, temps will still be in the low to mid 20s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will shift SW 10-15mph during the game with temps holding near 20F by 4th quarter. Could see a few scattered flurries, otherwise quiet weather with partly cloudy skies. Milder weather is pushing in for the upcoming workweek with temperatures soaring to near 50F by the middle of the week with a break from snow only to be replaced by a wintry mix and rain.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Cold. Areas of lake snow. Near 10F

SUNDAY

MORNING: Clouds decrease. low teens

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. mid 20s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Clouds increase. Upper teens

AFTERNOON: Few snow showers. Breezy. Mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow Changing to Rain. Near 32F.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers. Low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain Showers mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Rain Showers upper 40s

