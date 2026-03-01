Mary Beth's Forecast: Cold night ahead, and a Sunny, Chilly Start to the Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A gorgeous finish to the weekend day, albeit on the chilly side, thanks to high pressure in place. This dry weather system will deliver a sunny start to the week on Monday with below average temperatures around 30F for the daytime high. A Total Lunar Eclipse will occur early Tuesday morning with a partial eclipse happening at 4:50am. Totality will occur at 6:04am and end at 7:03am. Hopefully, the clouds will stay away , but clouds will increase on Tuesday with rain developing in the afternoon. It will be milder with highs in the low 40s. Partly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s, but after that,

a warmer, and wetter weather pattern will evolve Thursday into next weekend with rain and highs soaring through the 40s and into the 50s. A reminder that Daylight Saving Time starts next weekend. Don't forget to set your clocks one hour ahead next Saturday night.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Clear, cold, teens

MONDAY

MORNING: Sunny, cold. Near 10

AFTERNOON: Sunny, Near 30

TUESDAY

MORNING: Clouds increase, mid 20s

AFTERNOON: Rain develops, near 40

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly Sunny, low 30s

AFTERNOON: Partly Sunny, upper 40s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain, upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Rain, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain, low 40s

AFTERNOON: Rain, near 50

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain, low 40s

AFTERNOON: Rain, mid 50s