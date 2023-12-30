Watch Now
Mary Beth's Forecast: Cloudy and Chilly Today with a Few Flakes possible.

Temps will average in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon with a bit of a breeze.
Posted at 11:00 AM, Dec 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-30 11:00:01-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and chilly on this Saturday with a few spotty snow showers or stray flakes into the afternoon and evening. Expect more seasonable temps in the mid to upper 30s. Staying cloudy tonight with ovenright lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. A light rain/snow mix will develop in the afternoon tomorrow on NYE, impacting the Bills game especially in the second half. Spotty wet snow showers are possible going into NYE night and for the first half of New Year's Day on Monday.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Few rain/snow showers. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, Mid-upper 30s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Near 30

AFTERNOON: Scattered rain/snow. Mid -upper 30s

NYE: Spotty Rain/snow mix. Mid 30s.

NEW YEAR'S DAY

MORNING: Few flurries, 30

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, seasonable, lower 30s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sunny. Near 30
AFTERNOON: Mostly Sunny. Near 40.

