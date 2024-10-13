Mary Beth's Forecast: Chilly, Damp Start to Workweek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You may have to add an extra layer of clothing heading outdoors early this week. And you may be dodging some cold raindrops at times, too! A chilly, unsettled weather pattern is evolving across WNY, ushering in chilly air along with scattered showers and a raw breeze. Scattered showers continue tonight with lows near 40. Periods of rain Monday morning will taper in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and highs only in the upper 40s. A few light snow showers are possible Monday and Tuesday night across the hilltops south and east of Buffalo. This unseasonably cool weather pattern will be shortlived. By midweek, temps will warm into the 50s and 60s, and we could even be flirting with low 70s by the end of next weekend.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Scattered showers. Near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Periods of rain. Near 40.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, spot shower. Uppper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Spot showers. Upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Passing showers. Chilly. mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Spot showers. Near 40.

AFTERNOON: Stray shower. Near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny. Milder. Upper 50s.

