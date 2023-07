Mary Beth's Forecast: Air Quality Alert in effect Monday for all of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Air Quality Alert in effect for all of WNY from midnight tonight through late Monday night. Wildfire smoke is schedule to return to WNY with poor air quality. The forecast remains unsettled this week with more opportunities for seeing rain.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Partly cloudy, Muggy. Low 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Hazy sun. Mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Spotty T-Storms. Near 80

TUESDAY

MORNING: Few T-Showers. mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Isolated T-Showers. near 80

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny Low 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly Sunny. mid 70s