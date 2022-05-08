Marvelous Monday ahead!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you've been waiting for a nice weather week, well, you will certainly like this work week! We remain rain-free with temperatures getting warmer with each day. The humidity stays away, making the work-week feel comfortable. Enjoy everyday of this while you can, moisture will make its way back into the weekend bringing showers and thunderstorms.

MONDAY

MORNING: 38

AFTERNOON: 70

Sunny

TUESDAY

MORNING: 40

AFTERNOON: 76

Mostly sunny

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 46

AFTERNOON: 77

Mostly sunny

THURSDAY

MORNING: 50

AFTERNOON: 80

Mostly sunny and warmer

FRIDAY

MORNING: 58

AFTERNOON: 81

Warmer still, with sun & clouds

