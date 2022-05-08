Watch
Marvelous Monday ahead!

Sun shiny Sunday turns into a marvelous Monday
7 Weather Forecast 6pm Update, Sunday, May 8
Posted at 6:29 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 18:29:57-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you've been waiting for a nice weather week, well, you will certainly like this work week! We remain rain-free with temperatures getting warmer with each day. The humidity stays away, making the work-week feel comfortable. Enjoy everyday of this while you can, moisture will make its way back into the weekend bringing showers and thunderstorms.

MONDAY
MORNING: 38
AFTERNOON: 70
Sunny

TUESDAY
MORNING: 40
AFTERNOON: 76
Mostly sunny

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 77
Mostly sunny

THURSDAY
MORNING: 50
AFTERNOON: 80
Mostly sunny and warmer

FRIDAY
MORNING: 58
AFTERNOON: 81
Warmer still, with sun & clouds

