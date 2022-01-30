BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for a marvelous Monday! Temperatures will finally be around the seasonable mark, near 30. Tuesday is another warmer still with temperatures near 40! Enjoy the mild air while you can. Temperatures will be rolling down the hill for the second half of the week

MONDAY

MORNING: 10

AFTERNOON: 30

Sun & clouds

TUESDAY

MORNING:18

AFTERNOON: 40

Breezy, mild, and mostly cloudy

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 37

AFTERNOON: 38

Breezy with rain/snow

THURSDAY

MORNING: 23

AFTERNOON: 20

Snow

FRIDAY

MORNING: 15

AFTERNOON: 12

AM snow with decreasing temperatures