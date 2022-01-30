BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for a marvelous Monday! Temperatures will finally be around the seasonable mark, near 30. Tuesday is another warmer still with temperatures near 40! Enjoy the mild air while you can. Temperatures will be rolling down the hill for the second half of the week
MONDAY
MORNING: 10
AFTERNOON: 30
Sun & clouds
TUESDAY
MORNING:18
AFTERNOON: 40
Breezy, mild, and mostly cloudy
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 37
AFTERNOON: 38
Breezy with rain/snow
THURSDAY
MORNING: 23
AFTERNOON: 20
Snow
FRIDAY
MORNING: 15
AFTERNOON: 12
AM snow with decreasing temperatures