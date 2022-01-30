Watch
Marvelous Monday

Sun and clouds with less chill, Monday
7 Weather Forecast 6pm Update, Sunday, January 30
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 18:41:36-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for a marvelous Monday! Temperatures will finally be around the seasonable mark, near 30. Tuesday is another warmer still with temperatures near 40! Enjoy the mild air while you can. Temperatures will be rolling down the hill for the second half of the week

MONDAY
MORNING: 10
AFTERNOON: 30
Sun & clouds

TUESDAY
MORNING:18
AFTERNOON: 40
Breezy, mild, and mostly cloudy

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 37
AFTERNOON: 38
Breezy with rain/snow

THURSDAY
MORNING: 23
AFTERNOON: 20
Snow

FRIDAY
MORNING: 15
AFTERNOON: 12
AM snow with decreasing temperatures

