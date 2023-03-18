March winds continue to whip, lake flakes continue to fly

Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Sunday afternoon for S.Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties.

Lake effect snow showers possible with accumulations between 3-6". Winds may gust near 40mph lowering visibility.

The March lion is roaring a bit across Western NY with stiff and gusty winds through tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens overnight with areas of lake snow continuing. Highs will be back in the 40s on Monday, the first day of Spring (Vernal equinox at 5:24 pm).

SATURDAY

EVENING: Blustery and cold, lake snow. 20.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Few snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and windy, near 40.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.