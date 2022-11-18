Long duration high impact lake effect snow event continues

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Northern Erie and Genesee counties in effect through 1pm Sunday. Prolonged lake effect snow event may produce 1 to 4 feet, or more, of snow in the most persistent bands. High snowfall rates and thundersnow possible.

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and Wyoming Counties through 1am Saturday for heavy lake effect snow with 1 to 4 feet expected.

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Niagara County 7pm Friday through 7am Sunday for heavy lake effect snow with 6-16" expected.

Winter Weather Advisory for Orleans County from 7pm Friday through 7am Sunday. Several inches of snow expected with highest amounts over southwestern portions of the county.

Lake effect snow will be bringing the heaviest snow from South Buffalo to Cheektowaga southward to Boston, Holland, Hamburg, Eden, Orchard Park and North Collins. Areas in the lake band will have snow rates of 2-3"/hour. The band will be mostly stationary through early afternoon. The band will be over metro Buffalo early Saturday morning before shifting toward Niagara County Saturday afternoon.

FRIDAY

EVENING: Heavy lake effect snow, low 30s.

OVERNIGHT: Lake snow begins to move north into metro Buffalo. 30

SATURDAY

MORNING: Heavy snow over Buffalo, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow moving north, upper 20s.

SUNDAY:

MORNING: Flurries, a passing snow squall. 20

AFTERNOON: Some sun, flurries very cold. 20s