BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Light to moderate snow this morning with about an inch of accumulation expected. Sctd. rain and snow showers this afternoon. Mostly cloudy and milder on Wednesday with highs near 40. Strong winds and rain showers likely on Thursday with cool temperatures returning for the end of the week and the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Light snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Windy with rain showers, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. flurries, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. flurries, mid 30s.

