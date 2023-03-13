Light snow today with a steady snow developing for WNY on Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisory 6am Tuesday through 8am Wednesday for Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Allegany Counties for 3 to 6" of snow.

Winter Weather Advisory 2am Tuesday through 5am Wednesday for Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties for 4 to 7" of snow.

Light snow today mixing with some rain this afternoon. Steady snow arrives tomorrow and continues through early Wednesday with several inches of snow for parts of the area. Buffalo and Niagara Falls will receive 2 to 3" of snow with 3 to 7" of snow elsewhere. The highest amounts will be along the Chautauqua Ridge.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with snow, upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow ending, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 50.

