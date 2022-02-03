Light snow this morning; heavier snow this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Storm Warning now through 10am Friday for Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

Winter Storm Warning now through 1pm Friday for Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Allegany Counties.

Storm totals will be in the 7 to 12" range by Friday.

Light snow this morning with roads that are snow-covered and slick. The morning commute will be slow. Snow will intensify this afternoon and the evening commute will be even slower. Moderate to heavy snow expected this evening. Snow will taper off on Friday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Light snow, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Moderate snow with another 2-5", mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper teens.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 7.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper teens.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 30.

