Light snow showers Wednesday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Light snow this morning with a coating on roads and sidewalks, this snow will slow down the morning commute. Partly sunny with a few flurries this afternoon. Cold again tonight with lows near 10. Breezy on Thursday with temperatures near 30 degrees. Another round of light snow Thursday night through Friday morning. Colder air returns for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. Milder temperatures forecast for the start of next week.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Light snow, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper teens.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, near 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 5.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 10.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and cold, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

