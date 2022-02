Light snow showers to start your Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak cold front moves through the area this morning kicking off some light snow and lake effect snow with 1-2" totals. Temperatures holding in the mid to upper 20s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures get back in the 40s on Wednesday with sctd. rain and snow showers developing.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Light snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and breezy, upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Late rain, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain to snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.