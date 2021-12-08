Light snow arrives for Mid-Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a chilly start, light snow showers will overspread all of WNY with an inch or two possible by evening. Cooler air will remain on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Early Friday a rain/snow mix moves through before drying out for a time. The weekend sends temperatures soaring on gusty breezes Saturday with highs right near the record of 61 set in 1899. We briefly cool down on Sunday before the sunshine returns with 40s for the start of next week.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Light snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy and cool, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers and breezy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mild with showers, low 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Cool start, mid 30ss.

AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds, upper 30s.

