Light snow and slick roads this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Light snow this morning with enough snow to cover the roads and make for a slick morning commute. Snow showers will linger near the Lake Erie and Lake Ontario shorelines today. Mostly cloudy and cold tonight with a few flurries. High temperatures are in the 20s on Tuesday with highs near 50 on Wednesday and Thursday. Milder temperatures could cause some flooding issues on Thursday. Melting snow and rain on Thursday could lead to ice-jam flooding.

MONDAY

MORNING: Light snow showers, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper teens.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Few flurries, low teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and breezy, near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain to snow, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

