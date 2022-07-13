Watch Now
Less humid, and less windy Wednesday with a seasonable brand of warmth

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to near 80
Posted at 6:27 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 06:27:21-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another cold front arrives Wednesday which may produce a few stray showers/t-storms in the afternoon especially. Drier, more comfortable air arrives Thursday, but there is a slight chance of some early spotty showers before drying out with sunny skies to finish the day.

Wednesday:
Sun and Clouds. Chance of stray afternoon showers and t-storm. High: upper 70s. Winds: W/NW 5-10.

Thursday:
Partly sunny. Less humid. High: mid 70s.

Friday:
Sunny and pleasant. Highs near 80.

Saturday:
Sunny and warmer. High: mid 80s.

Sunday:
Sun gives way to clouds. Dry for the day. High: mid 80s.

