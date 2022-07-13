Less humid, and less windy Wednesday with a seasonable brand of warmth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another cold front arrives Wednesday which may produce a few stray showers/t-storms in the afternoon especially. Drier, more comfortable air arrives Thursday, but there is a slight chance of some early spotty showers before drying out with sunny skies to finish the day.

Wednesday:

Sun and Clouds. Chance of stray afternoon showers and t-storm. High: upper 70s. Winds: W/NW 5-10.

Thursday:

Partly sunny. Less humid. High: mid 70s.

Friday:

Sunny and pleasant. Highs near 80.

Saturday:

Sunny and warmer. High: mid 80s.

Sunday:

Sun gives way to clouds. Dry for the day. High: mid 80s.