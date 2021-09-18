Watch
Last weekend of summer feeling like it

warmer temperatures prevail
7 First Alert Forecast 6 p.m. Updated, Saturday, August 18
Posted at 6:16 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 18:16:27-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight is a quiet one. Don't be surprised by areas of patchy fog. Sunday will turn out sunny and mild with daytime highs reaching the mid 70s. A last push of warm summer temperatures scheduled into early next week before fall-time temperatures take over as fall arrives on Wednesday. Fall temperatures prevail into the end of the week.

SUNDAY
MORNING: 53
AFTERNOON: 75
Mostly sunny & mild

MONDAY
MORNING: 55
AFTERNOON: 83
Sun and clouds

TUESDAY
MORNING: 65
AFTERNOON: 79
Clouds increase

WEDNESDAY- First day of fall
MORNING: 64
AFTERNOON: 67
Mostly cloudy with showers

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

