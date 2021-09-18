Last weekend of summer feeling like it

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight is a quiet one. Don't be surprised by areas of patchy fog. Sunday will turn out sunny and mild with daytime highs reaching the mid 70s. A last push of warm summer temperatures scheduled into early next week before fall-time temperatures take over as fall arrives on Wednesday. Fall temperatures prevail into the end of the week.
SUNDAY
MORNING: 53
AFTERNOON: 75
Mostly sunny & mild
MONDAY
MORNING: 55
AFTERNOON: 83
Sun and clouds
TUESDAY
MORNING: 65
AFTERNOON: 79
Clouds increase
WEDNESDAY- First day of fall
MORNING: 64
AFTERNOON: 67
Mostly cloudy with showers
DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON: