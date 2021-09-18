Last weekend of summer feeling like it

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight is a quiet one. Don't be surprised by areas of patchy fog. Sunday will turn out sunny and mild with daytime highs reaching the mid 70s. A last push of warm summer temperatures scheduled into early next week before fall-time temperatures take over as fall arrives on Wednesday. Fall temperatures prevail into the end of the week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: 53

AFTERNOON: 75

Mostly sunny & mild

MONDAY

MORNING: 55

AFTERNOON: 83

Sun and clouds

TUESDAY

MORNING: 65

AFTERNOON: 79

Clouds increase

WEDNESDAY- First day of fall

MORNING: 64

AFTERNOON: 67

Mostly cloudy with showers

