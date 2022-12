Lake Snow Ends with Noticeable Wind Chills Across WNY today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will give way to a cold afternoon with party sunny skies today. Dry weather will continue into Friday with milder temps in the upper 40s. Strong winds and a rain/snow mix for Saturday.

THURSDAY

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Cold winds. High: mid 30s.

EVENING: Partly cloudy. Cold. Lighter winds. Low: upper 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sun and clouds. Upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Breezy. High: upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain/Strong winds. Low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Wet snow/strong winds. 40s and 30s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. upper 30s.