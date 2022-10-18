Lake Rain Pushes Toward Metro Area into this Evening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake Rain and Thunder will lift back into the metro Buffalo area into this evening. Heavy rainfall amounts are possible especially along the Lake Erie shoreline, Niagara Peninsula and including portions of Genesee Valley. Wet snow is possible again tonight across higher elevations south and east of Buffalo. More lake effect rain is scheduled into tomorrow and Thursday before we dry out and warm up going into the weekend.

Tuesday:

AFTERNOON: Lake rain/thunder lifts north toward metro area. Chilly and brisk. High: mid 40s. SW Gusts to 35mph.

TONIGHT: Rain/Wet snow mix for hills south and east of Buffalo. Low: mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday:

Widespread lake effect rain showers. Chilly and brisk. High: mid 40s. SW winds 10-20 Gust to 30.

Thursday:

Lake Effect rain showers ending in the evening. High: upper 40s.

Friday:

Sunny and milder. High: mid 50s.

Saturday:

Sunny and warmer. High: upper 60s.