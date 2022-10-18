Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Lake Rain Pushes Toward Metro Area into this Evening.

Rain/snow mix possible tonight across higher elevations south and east of Buffalo.
Weather 10-18 afternoon
Posted at 12:55 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 12:55:53-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake Rain and Thunder will lift back into the metro Buffalo area into this evening. Heavy rainfall amounts are possible especially along the Lake Erie shoreline, Niagara Peninsula and including portions of Genesee Valley. Wet snow is possible again tonight across higher elevations south and east of Buffalo. More lake effect rain is scheduled into tomorrow and Thursday before we dry out and warm up going into the weekend.
Tuesday:
AFTERNOON: Lake rain/thunder lifts north toward metro area. Chilly and brisk. High: mid 40s. SW Gusts to 35mph.
TONIGHT: Rain/Wet snow mix for hills south and east of Buffalo. Low: mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday:
Widespread lake effect rain showers. Chilly and brisk. High: mid 40s. SW winds 10-20 Gust to 30.

Thursday:
Lake Effect rain showers ending in the evening. High: upper 40s.

Friday:
Sunny and milder. High: mid 50s.

Saturday:
Sunny and warmer. High: upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018