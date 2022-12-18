Lake flakes keep flying today for some

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo saw one of its snowiest December 17th's on record yesterday with an official total of 10.2" of snowfall.

The snowy salvos will be turned off for metro Buffalo today, and effectively for the city, this event is over. Lake effect snow warnings for Buffalo points north have been allowed to expire.

That is NOT the case, however, for areas south of Buffalo. This is where the lake effect snows will continue to fly, particularly into southern Erie county, and the Southern Tier. Lake effect snows will continue here through most of Monday.

Expect quiet weather for Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of what should be a MESSY storm system for the end of the week: just in time for holiday travel!

Lake Effect Snow Warning through 1pm Sunday for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties for 8-16" of snow.

Lake Effect Snow Warning through 1pm Monday for Southern Erie and Chautauqua Counties for 9-18" of snow. The same applies to and Wyoming and Cattaraugus Counties for 8-16".

SUNDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow south of Buffalo, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow south of Buffalo, brisk. near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Flurries, lake snow S. Tier. Upper 20s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. lower 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

