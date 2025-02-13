Lake Erie is at 91 percent ice coverage; still enough open water for lake effect snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cold January has continued into February allowing Lake Erie's ice coverage to continue to expand.

The lake now has 91 percent ice coverage.

That is the highest amount of ice since January 31, 2022, when it was at 94 percent.

Last year Lake Erie's peak ice-coverage occurred on January 22 at 35.7 percent.

In 2023 the peak ice-coverage occurred on February 5 at 40.2 percent.

Check out the satellite imagery above and you can see open water on the eastern end of Lake Erie. The eastern end is the deepest part of Lake Erie and freezes up last. Cold air will pour across the lake Thursday night and lake effect snow will develop south of Buffalo.