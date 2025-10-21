Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Lake Erie fires up lake effect rain: Everything we know and what you can expect

Low pressure brings cold air and perfect conditions for lake effect..rain
7 Weather Forecast Midweek lake effect rain
7 Weather Forecast Midweek lake effect rain
Posted

A pesky low-pressure system will set up shop and call the Great Lakes home through the work-week. This means temperatures will be below average and winds will align along Lake Erie to produce lake effect rain showers. Conditions may be favorable near the lake shore for graupel and thunder. Within most persistent lake effect showers, 1.5-2.5" of rain will be possible through Friday.

Here's the break down:
TUESDAY: Scattered showers late morning into the afternoon with cold front. Breezy winds and seasonable temperatures
TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain moves in around midnight with lake effect rain showers developing near Metro Buffalo during the overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Lake rain showers remain close to Metro Buffalo and even northtowns. .5"-1" of rain possible through Wednesday evening.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY: Lake rain shifts to south towns and into the S.Tier.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App