Lake Erie fires up lake effect rain: Everything we know and what you can expect

A pesky low-pressure system will set up shop and call the Great Lakes home through the work-week. This means temperatures will be below average and winds will align along Lake Erie to produce lake effect rain showers. Conditions may be favorable near the lake shore for graupel and thunder. Within most persistent lake effect showers, 1.5-2.5" of rain will be possible through Friday.

Here's the break down:

TUESDAY: Scattered showers late morning into the afternoon with cold front. Breezy winds and seasonable temperatures

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain moves in around midnight with lake effect rain showers developing near Metro Buffalo during the overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Lake rain showers remain close to Metro Buffalo and even northtowns. .5"-1" of rain possible through Wednesday evening.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY: Lake rain shifts to south towns and into the S.Tier.