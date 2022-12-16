Watch Now
Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect for parts of Western New York through early Monday

The bulk of the snow will fall tonight into Saturday night in Buffalo before the band shifts to the south impacting the Southtowns, southern Erie county, and the Southern Tier.
Posted at 4:27 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 16:27:27-05

Lake Effect Snow Warning 7pm Friday through 1pm Sunday for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties for 8-16" of snow.

Lake Effect Snow Warning 7pm Friday through 1pm Monday for Southern Erie and Chautauqua Counties for 16-24" of snow, and Wyoming and Cattaraugus Counties for 8-16".

Lake effect will develop tonight with several inches of snow near Buffalo and areas to the south and east overnight. Several more inches of snow expected on Saturday before the band shifts further south.

FRIDAY
EVENING: Snow develop. upper 20s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Lake effect snow, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, low 30s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Lake effect snow south of Buffalo, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow south of Buffalo, near 30.

