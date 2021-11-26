Lake effect snow warning for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake Effect Snow Warning for Chautauqua County until 7am Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Erie and Cattaraugus Counties until 7am Saturday.

Windy and cold with snow showers today. Expect about 6-8"+ of snow across Chautauqua County, 1-2" of snow Buffalo and the Northtowns, with 2-6" across Southern Erie and Cattaraugus Counties. A quiet day on Saturday with more snow on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers develop, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with snow, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

