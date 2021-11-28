Lake Effect Snow Warning for Cattaraugus and Chautauqua Counties

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The southern tier continues to see areas of heavy snowfall. As much a an inch per hour reported as well as some thundersnow in areas experiencing heavy lake effect snow. The Lake Effect Snow Warning for Cattarauguas and Chautauqua Counties will remain in place until 7AM Monday. Localized heavy snow in this area can bring totals to 5-10+ inches. Southern Erie County is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7AM Monday as well with some in this region waking up to 4-8 inches of snow. This advisory is also in place for PA's Warren and McKean Counties where we can expect 2-4+ inches of snow. The northern portion of Western New York will generally see 1-3 inches but some areas where there is lake enhanced snow could see higher totals.

Snow showers will continue Monday morning and bring a dusting on top of the existing snowfall. The show showers will diminish through out the morning and then make way for party sunny skies. Snow returning once again late Monday night.

MONDAY

MORNING: Light snow then partly sunny, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and a few flurries, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow, upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy skies, lower 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, lower 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers likely, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Showers continue, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy skies, upper 30s.

