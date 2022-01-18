BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory until 10am this morning for Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

Weak lake effect snow south of Buffalo will bring 1-3" of accumulation to Ski Country this morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies elsewhere with temperatures holding in the 20s. Rain and snow on Wednesday with highs near 40. Temperatures tumble Thursday and Friday with highs in the teens.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow south, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Breezy with rain and snow, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Falling temperatures, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low teens.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 15.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 20s.

