Watch
Weather

Actions

Lake effect snow settling south of Buffalo

Lake effect snow warnings for parts of WNY
items.[0].videoTitle
Friday Weather
LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING.jpg
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 6:44 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 06:47:03-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake Effect Snow Warning Until 7am Saturday for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties for 8 to 14" of snow.

Winter Weather Advisory Until 7am Saturday for southern Erie County for 4 to 7" of snow.

Lake snow south of Buffalo this morning with snow rates of 1 to 1.5" per hour. Friday will be chilly with winds shifting from the northwest sending more organized lake snows into the deeper S.Tier through the day. Accumulations in Chautauqua will be 4-9" on the hills and 2-6" for inland areas of Cattaraugus county. Saturday will see some sunshine as temperatures remain in the 20s. Temps will warm to near 40 on Sunday with rain showers arriving for the Bills Jets Game.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Lake effect snow south, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect south, mid 20s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 15.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 30.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Rain, snow, and sleet, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 40.

MONDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, upper teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Cold, near 5.
AFTERNOON: Cold, teens.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018