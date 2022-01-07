Lake effect snow settling south of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake Effect Snow Warning Until 7am Saturday for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties for 8 to 14" of snow.

Winter Weather Advisory Until 7am Saturday for southern Erie County for 4 to 7" of snow.

Lake snow south of Buffalo this morning with snow rates of 1 to 1.5" per hour. Friday will be chilly with winds shifting from the northwest sending more organized lake snows into the deeper S.Tier through the day. Accumulations in Chautauqua will be 4-9" on the hills and 2-6" for inland areas of Cattaraugus county. Saturday will see some sunshine as temperatures remain in the 20s. Temps will warm to near 40 on Sunday with rain showers arriving for the Bills Jets Game.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow south, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect south, mid 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain, snow, and sleet, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cold, near 5.

AFTERNOON: Cold, teens.

