Lake effect snow set to impact the city of Buffalo Wednesday night with winds gusting over 40mph

Here's what to expect with the lake effect snow to impact the city of Buffalo late on Wednesday:

MORNING: Breezy as temperatures continue to climb through the mid-30s.

AFTERNOON: Temperatures top out near 40 under mostly cloudy skies.

2-4PM: Scattered rain showers arrive and change to snow between 4-6pm as temperatures fall and winds begin to gust over 40mph.

EVENING: Lake effect snow develops and intensifies south of Buffalo as winds gust over 45mph for Buffalo. Thunder-snow becomes possible.

OVERNIGHT: Lake snow impacting areas from Hamburg to Alden with 35mph wind gusts. Low visibility from blowing and drifting snow.

THURSDAY MORNING: Lake snow jogs northward and impacts more of the Metro and south Buffalo through noon. Sustained winds around 20-25mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Lake snow moves south and into the deeper southtowns into the evening.