Lake effect snow bands drift south into Buffalo by later tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The highest snow total so far is Orchard Park at 77 inches.

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Northern Erie and Genesee counties in effect through 1pm Sunday. Lake effect snow north of Buffalo today will drift back toward Buffalo tonight.

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Southern Erie County from 10pm tonight through 1pm Sunday for another 6-12" of snow.

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Niagara County now through 7am Sunday for heavy lake effect snow with 6-16" expected.

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties from 10pm tonight through 10pm Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Orleans County from now through 7am Sunday. Several inches of snow expected with highest amounts over southwestern portions of the county.

Winter Weather Advisory for Wyoming County from 10pm tonight through 1pm Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Allegany County from 10pm tonight through 10pm Sunday.

The lake band will shift back south tonight and move through Buffalo and areas to the south. The band will set up over Ski Country on Sunday.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Bursts of lake snow. lower 20s

SUNDAY:

MORNING: Flurries, a passing snow squall. 20

AFTERNOON: Windy and cold with snow south. Mid 20s

MONDAY:

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, breezy, near 40

