Winter Weather Advisory for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory for

-Norther Erie and Genesee Counties until Sunday 4am

-Southern Erie and Wyoming Counties until Sunday 10am

-Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties until Sunday 1pm.

Breezy winds and lake effect snow will make for slick roads and low visibility. Expect tricky travel within narrow lake effect snow bands.

Breezy winds and a burst of snow start the night for the Northtowns. The winds of change will bring the snow west before sagging that lake effect into the Southtowns and Southern Tier. The second half of Sunday see the lake effect snow machine turn off, but only for a limited time. Our break from the snow continues into Monday with our next system -a Clipper System- bringing a burst of widespread snow, albeit, light snow. Highs in the 20s are steady until Midweek wend we go back into the teens. Worry not, however! Thursday sees a rebound right back into the 20s, and we end the work week on that note.

SUNDAY

MORNING: 18

AFTERNOON: 20

AM snow showers

MONDAY

MORNING: 5

AFTERNOON: 21

PM widespread, light snow showers

TUESDAY

MORNING: 19

AFTERNOON: 20

Few snow showers and falling temperatures

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 1

AFTERNOON: 10

Mostly cloudy and cold

THURSDAY

MORNING: 1

AFTERNOON: 22

Mostly cloudy

