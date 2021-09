Lake effect rain showers this morning, partly sunny this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cool air over Lake Erie will result in some lake effect rain to start our day. Rain showers mostly from Buffalo to areas north of Buffalo

FRIDAY

MORNING: Lake effect rain, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers arrive late in the day, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: A few showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a shower south of Buffalo, mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.