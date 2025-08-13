Juneau faces potentially catastrophic flooding due to glacier melting

Juneau, Alaska, is bracing for potentially record-breaking flooding as a massive wave of water escapes near Mendenhall Glacier.

Officials warn the surge could push the Mendenhall River above 16 feet by this afternoon, topping last year’s record and threatening about 1,000 homes and businesses. Residents in the flood zone are being urged to evacuate.

Andrew Park, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Juneau, warned that the fast-moving flood waters contain a significant amount of debris and that people need to stay far away from the river. He called the flooding a "very dangerous situation."

The Alaska Climate Adaptation Science Center has warned that glacial damming events in Suicide Basin can cause more frequent flooding in the Mendenhall River. The glacier has caused summer flooding nearly every year since 2011.

"Each year, the outburst flood from Suicide Basin inundates nearby campgrounds, trails, homes, and roads. In one spectacular case, the flood waters cut through a large meander in Mendenhall River, which caused lasting effects on the river’s course and nearby infrastructure," the Alaska Climate Adaptation Science Center wrote.

