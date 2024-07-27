July is winding down, but the warmth is not

(WKBW-TV) BUFFALO, NY — July is almost done, but the heat goes on here in Western New York. The month will go down among the top 20 warmest Julies since weather records began back in 1873.

It's been a warm July in Buffalo, but there certainly have been quite a few that have been warmer. Right now it ranks 19th warmest since records began back in 1873. #WNY #WX pic.twitter.com/VyLedvttor — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) July 27, 2024

What's more impressive is the fact that this will go down as the eighth month in a row with above average temperatures. Our last cooler than normal month in Buffalo was in November of last year.

The climatological summer, considered to be the months of June, July, and August, is also on pace to rank among some of the warmest.

More impressively, we're on pace to have one of the warmest climatological summers on record in #Buffalo. Currently in 4th place. #WNY #WX pic.twitter.com/DGD7wEaBfp — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) July 27, 2024

There is, of course, still plenty of summer left, so these rankings will change. Based upon all the data I've seen, the heat will continue into the first half of August, so it's more than likely that this summer may very well end up being either the second or third warmest for Buffalo.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, there's a strong chance for those above average temperatures.

Bottom line: Even if we do see brief relief from approaching cold fronts, we'll still need to keep those air conditioners finely tuned!