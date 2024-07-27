Watch Now
Weather

Actions

July is winding down, but the warmth is not

The month will go down in the books among the top 20 warmest Julies in Buffalo weather history, with records back to 1873
buffalo warm July
Posted at
and last updated

(WKBW-TV) BUFFALO, NY — July is almost done, but the heat goes on here in Western New York. The month will go down among the top 20 warmest Julies since weather records began back in 1873.

What's more impressive is the fact that this will go down as the eighth month in a row with above average temperatures. Our last cooler than normal month in Buffalo was in November of last year.

The climatological summer, considered to be the months of June, July, and August, is also on pace to rank among some of the warmest.

There is, of course, still plenty of summer left, so these rankings will change. Based upon all the data I've seen, the heat will continue into the first half of August, so it's more than likely that this summer may very well end up being either the second or third warmest for Buffalo.
According to the Climate Prediction Center, there's a strong chance for those above average temperatures.

Bottom line: Even if we do see brief relief from approaching cold fronts, we'll still need to keep those air conditioners finely tuned!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App