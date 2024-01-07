Josh's Workweek Forecast: Unsettled with not one, but two impactful storms featuring strong wind, rain, & wind

**High Wind Warnings for most of Western NY Tuesday into Wednesday**

Enjoy the quiet weather while we have it here across Western NY as things about to turn quite unsettled into the new week. Monday will be one of the quieter days of the week featuring nothing more than a mostly cloudy sky, and a seasonable brand of cool air. A strong area of Low pressure will march to the west of us on Tuesday setting the stage for wet snow, rain, but more importantly a period of strong and gusty winds. The time frame to watch for the strongest wind will be Tuesday afternoon. Gusts especially along the Chautaqua Ridge could be in excess of 60 mph for several hours on Tuesday. That, in conjunction with a solid inch of rainfall could lead to some trees and power lines coming down, which would mean at least some power outages. Once the storm departs, it should be quiet again later Wednesday and Thursday. After that, yet another "juicy" system tracks towards us. Right now, the track of the storm is unclear, but there is a potential for at least SOME snowfall with it heading into the weekend. Amounts are totally track dependent. We'll keep you posted.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Turning windy, rain & snow, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Windswept rain, strong wind, mild, upper 40s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Breezy, showers, wet flakes, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, winds relax, 40

THURSDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, lower 30s

AFTERNOON: Showers, flurries, upper 30s