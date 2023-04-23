Josh's Workweek Forecast: Unsettled and quite cool to start, but gradually turning milder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York's temperatures have returned to the cooler side of the ledger as the weather "balancing-act" goes into full force. Only ONE other April in Buffalo since 1939 has featured more 80 degree days than this April (This April has brought 3. We had 4 such days back in 1957!). Tonight brings a variably cloudy sky and a cool breeze, with nothing more than a rogue shower. It will be cold enough for a couple of those showers to mix with a few wet flakes into the higher terrain of the Southern Tier. In places where the sky clears, temperatures will take quite a tumble dropping into the 20s near the NY/PA line. Both Monday and Tuesday offer up changeable skies, cool breezes, and a few more lake enhanced rain showers, possibly mixed with a few wet flakes. Temperatures will gradually moderate through the week with sunshine returning on Thursday. Still....don't expect any summer warmth any time soon. Pretty much all of the new week ahead features below average temperatures. The good news with that is that the cooler than normal weather will help to preserve some of the flowering trees that have budded across the region, which will keep that true look of spring going for a little while to come!

SUNDAY

EVENING: Varying amounts of clouds. Chilly. Mid 30s, 20s S. Tier

MONDAY

MORNING: Variably cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. Showers, chilly breezes mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partial sun, upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sct'd showers, few flakes in the hills. mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Partial sun. upper 40s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Chilly start, few clouds. lower 30s

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Less harsh. mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Milder. upper 50s.

