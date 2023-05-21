Josh's Workweek Forecast: Some of the finest late May weather imaginable is in store for all of Western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You may notice from time to time that the sky may appear to be hazy as we start the week here in Western NY. That's not really haze: it's actually smoke aloft in the atmosphere that's traveled all the way from Alberta, Canada's large wildfires.

That said, an area of High pressure will descend upon the region from the north and will stick around for several days giving us a stretch of fair weather. One minor interruption will arrive on Wednesday with a weakening cold front. No significant rainfall is expected from that feature outside of a few widely scattered showers, but in its wake, it will briefly cool down for a day on Thursday. Otherwise expect temperatures to be at levels at or slightly above average for several days in the new week ahead with no shortage of sunshine. Right now, it looks like a warm up will be with us for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The unofficial start to the summer season is looking to be a nice one at this juncture!

SUNDAY

EVENING: Patchy clouds. Hazy. Seasonably cool. 50s dropping into the 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, warm. mid & upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: A few widely scattered showers. mid 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. 40s

AFTERNOON: Sunny. Cooler. 60.

FRIDAY:

MORNING: Mainly clear. Cool. 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. upper 60s.

